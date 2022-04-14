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The Great Reset | "We Do Know That Global Energy, Food Systems and Supply Chains Will Be Affected."
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51 views • April 14, 2022
Who Is the Man Leading the COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari
“History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.”
- Yuval Noah Harari
(Yuval Noah Harari is often referred to as “the prophet.” He a the Israeli vegan, openly gay, pro-transhumanist who is obsessed with rejecting the God of his fathers and turning humans into gods. He is the lead advisor to Klaus Schwab and is praised by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Silicon Valley, the New York Times, TED, Stanford, Harvard, the World Economic Forum, James Corden, Natalie Portman, etc.) According to World Economic Forum luminary and historian Yuval Noah Harari, the transition to “digital dictatorships” will have a “big watershed” moment once governments start using “surveillance under the skin.”
Epstein + Biden + Harari = “Pre-Crime Prevention”
The Biden administration asked Congress for $6.5 billion to fund a new biomedical research agency which would merge “national security” with “health security” in such a way as to use both physical and mental health “warning signs” to prevent outbreaks of disease or violence before they occur.
Such a system is a recipe for a technocratic “pre-crime” organization with the potential to criminalize both mental and physical illness as well as “wrongthink. This agency was to be largely guided by Biden’s confirmed top science adviser, ERIC LANDER. LANDER formerly the head of the Silicon Valley-dominated Broad Institute, has been controversial for his ties to eugenicist and child sex trafficker JEFFREY EPSTEIN.
https://cen.acs.org/policy/Eric-Lander-resigns-Bidens-science/100/i6
Look Up & Read HR 6666
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
What Did Yuval Noah Harari Say?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the founder of The World Economic Forum. Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum Are Implementing "The Great Reset." Yuval is praised by the likes of Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s latest book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list. - READ - https://slate.com/culture/2018/11/yuval-noah-harari-sapiens-facebook-silicon-valley-hollywood.html
Free Will Is Over - WATCH -
https://rumble.com/vthdl6-the-evil-transhumanism-agenda-of-klaus-schwab-and-doctor-yuval-noah-harari.html
“16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers; 17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: 18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, 19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, 20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, 21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.” - Ephesians 1:16-21
Free Will Is a Theological Mistake - WATCH - https://rumble.com/vy5ejj-yuval-noah-harari-free-will-is-a-theological-mistake-and-hacking-humans.html
“Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” - Galatians 5:1
“3 For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: 4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) 5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” - 2 Corinthians 10:3-6
"If You Have the Tools to Overcome Human Biology...Think About the SEX Life." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/vxee5z-yuval-noah-harari-if-you-have-the-tools-to-overcome-human-biology...think-a.html
Yuval Noah Harari
“History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.”
- Yuval Noah Harari
(Yuval Noah Harari is often referred to as “the prophet.” He a the Israeli vegan, openly gay, pro-transhumanist who is obsessed with rejecting the God of his fathers and turning humans into gods. He is the lead advisor to Klaus Schwab and is praised by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Silicon Valley, the New York Times, TED, Stanford, Harvard, the World Economic Forum, James Corden, Natalie Portman, etc.) According to World Economic Forum luminary and historian Yuval Noah Harari, the transition to “digital dictatorships” will have a “big watershed” moment once governments start using “surveillance under the skin.”
Epstein + Biden + Harari = “Pre-Crime Prevention”
The Biden administration asked Congress for $6.5 billion to fund a new biomedical research agency which would merge “national security” with “health security” in such a way as to use both physical and mental health “warning signs” to prevent outbreaks of disease or violence before they occur.
Such a system is a recipe for a technocratic “pre-crime” organization with the potential to criminalize both mental and physical illness as well as “wrongthink. This agency was to be largely guided by Biden’s confirmed top science adviser, ERIC LANDER. LANDER formerly the head of the Silicon Valley-dominated Broad Institute, has been controversial for his ties to eugenicist and child sex trafficker JEFFREY EPSTEIN.
https://cen.acs.org/policy/Eric-Lander-resigns-Bidens-science/100/i6
Look Up & Read HR 6666
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
What Did Yuval Noah Harari Say?
Yuval Noah Harari is a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and the founder of The World Economic Forum. Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum Are Implementing "The Great Reset." Yuval is praised by the likes of Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, who reviewed Harari’s latest book on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. Harari speaks at the World Economic Forum at Davos, New York Times, Stanford, TED, and TimesTalks. At the time of this writing, his books occupied the top two slots on the New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list. - READ - https://slate.com/culture/2018/11/yuval-noah-harari-sapiens-facebook-silicon-valley-hollywood.html
Free Will Is Over - WATCH -
https://rumble.com/vthdl6-the-evil-transhumanism-agenda-of-klaus-schwab-and-doctor-yuval-noah-harari.html
“16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers; 17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him: 18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, 19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, 20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, 21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.” - Ephesians 1:16-21
Free Will Is a Theological Mistake - WATCH - https://rumble.com/vy5ejj-yuval-noah-harari-free-will-is-a-theological-mistake-and-hacking-humans.html
“Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” - Galatians 5:1
“3 For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: 4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) 5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” - 2 Corinthians 10:3-6
"If You Have the Tools to Overcome Human Biology...Think About the SEX Life." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/vxee5z-yuval-noah-harari-if-you-have-the-tools-to-overcome-human-biology...think-a.html
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