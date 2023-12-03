Novak Djokovic, the Greatest Tennis Player of All Time? Is he also a Despicable Anti-Vaxxer?

Video elaborates on Novak Djokovic's success on the tennis court, and also on the hardships that he had to endure due to his decision to refuse Covid vaccination. It also touches up on the label of anti-vaxxer that practically became a slur in the last few years.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.