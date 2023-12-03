Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Novak Djokovic, the Greatest Tennis Player of All Time? Is he also a Despicable Anti-Vaxxer?
channel image
Toronto Grumble
5 Subscribers
77 views
Published Yesterday

Video elaborates on Novak Djokovic's success on the tennis court, and also on the hardships that he had to endure due to his decision to refuse Covid vaccination. It also touches up on the label of anti-vaxxer that practically became a slur in the last few years.

Keywords
healthsciencesports

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket