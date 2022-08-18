Cannabis' Meta Marketplace on the Blockchain

Matthew Morgan is the #Cannabis Industry Advisor for Cannaverse Technologies and the Co-Founder of Cannaland. As a seasoned entrepreneur and successful businessman, Matthew Morgan is the co-founder of several cannabis companies including Bloom Dispensaries, Tryke companies, Reef Dispensaries, Ignite Cannabis Co and Green Axis Capital.

He is highly regarded in the cannabis industry as an #innovator and thought leader. He has an in-depth knowledge of the industry and has a demonstrated history of bringing businesses to scale quickly and profitably.

Cannaversetech™'s meta marketplace on the blockchain revolutionizes the global #cannabisindustry by connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities in a #Metaverse environment

Episode 1007 The #TalkingHedge chats with Matt Morgan, Co-Founder Cannaland...

https://youtu.be/K4KtvarVCcQ



