BANNED FROM YOUTUBE: PANDEMIC! (2012)

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corbettreport
This 2012 video has been banned from YouTube so I'm uploading it here for your viewing pleasure. Go here for show notes and mp3 audio:
https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=5773
Be afraid, citizens! Be very afraid! The WHO is back in town, warning of a new potential pandemic threat. If that fact brings to mind flashbacks of the 2009 swine flu pandemic hype then you've been paying attention. Tonight on the program James breaks down the constant low-level conditioning to accept the next big pandemic scare, where that pandemic is likely to come from, and what might happen in its wake.