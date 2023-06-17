THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS a CONSPIRACY

This video deals with the origins of Illuminati and the planned take over of earth by the New World Order. It unveils that the Khazarian Mafia is behind everything. It details the summary of the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion. It shows the parallel relationship of the Masonic origin in America in tandem with the Independence of America beginning in 1776. This is packed with information that you need to hear. By James Easton, March 17th 2023
