Preventative Botox Longevity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How long does preventative Botox really last? In this quick whiteboard video, we break down the average longevity of Botox (3–4 months), how consistency helps maintain smoother skin over time, and the key factors that affect your results — including metabolism, muscle strength, dosage, and lifestyle habits. Read more: https://lotusmdwellness.com/preventative-botox-in-roseville-ca/