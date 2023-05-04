https://gettr.com/post/p2g3hwj0f38
The CCP's weaponization matters tell you a lot about why we must speak out against the CCP and save America and Make America Great Again.
中共武器化的事情告訴你很多，為什麼我們要消灭中共，我們要拯救美國，讓美國再次偉大。
@stinchfield1776 @Nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #grantstinchfield #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
