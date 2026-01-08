Tucker Carlson stated that the US is turning into an empire and is preparing for a major war - with China and North Korea. According to him, Washington's plans regarding Venezuela and Greenland, as well as a sharp increase in military spending, indicate this.

Carlson noted in a video published on TikTok that the increase in the defense budget indicates a move towards a world war. Tonight, Donald Trump proposed to increase US defense spending to $1.5 trillion by 2027 instead of the previously discussed $1 trillion.

In addition, according to Carlson, Trump ordered the US to withdraw from 66 international organizations, including 31 UN structures and 35 organizations outside the UN system.

Lockheed Martin stock fell about 7% after Supreme Leader Trump banned stock buybacks and dividends at U.S. defense companies “until problems are rectified.”

Two hours later, Trump said the U.S. military budget should be raised to $1.5 trillion, sending the stock up roughly 7% in after-hours trading.

The stock is now up on the day.

Senator and South Carolina queen Lindsey Graham said that Trump allegedly "gave the green light" to the bill on sanctions against Russia.

According to Graham*, a vote on the draft should take place next week.

* — is included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation

Details are emerging about the dispatch of French and British troops to Ukraine.

It has become known that they already want to send up to 15,000 troops, while initially the British military leadership proposed to send 10,000 soldiers as part of a broader coalition of "determined" forces numbering 64,000, but the Ministry of Defense considered this unfeasible, given the current size of the British army.

It is expected that less than 7,500 British soldiers will be deployed, but even this will be a challenge for Britain, which has only about 71,000 trained soldiers in its regular army.

The remaining (that is, more than 7,500) soldiers will be provided by France, who will station them in western Ukraine.

British and French troops will be tasked with assisting in the training of the Ukrainian army and overseeing the construction of "protected facilities" for storing weapons and military equipment.

⚡️The deployment of Western troops and military facilities in Ukraine will be considered an intervention that poses a threat to security, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

She also added that Western units and military facilities in Ukraine will be regarded as legitimate combat targets.