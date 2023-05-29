Video from Military officer Yaremchuk of Wagner PMC - Previously Unpublished Footage of Attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artemovsk direction.

Gorgeous video from military officer Yaremchuk of previously unpublished footage of attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artemovsk direction.
Some shots are just ah...Especially with the panicked Humvee and the arrivals into the trenches full of infantry.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.