Alec Baldwin Speaks the TRUTH for once!

Folks....



Television and Computers are brainwashing the masses!

There are patents which prove what I'm saying!

Mankind has been taken over by BANKERS and the Vatican through a system of FRAUD and DECEPTION!

YOU are literally living "In the Land of the Dead" RIGHT NOW!

YOU are living under a deception, a fiction! YOU live in Babylon, as a Babylonian!

I pray that you'll set yourself FREE! Here's how to start!

I want to encourage everyone to go and watch a few videos at

"The Justinian Deception"

Here's a couple for you to start with:

CORPORATE-BIRTH-CERTIFICATE

https://youtu.be/ZKZFQEq4now

GNOSTIC-CONTROL

https://youtu.be/NFp50vuTYHU

LANGUAGE-OF-BABYLON

https://youtu.be/-O_uywPf-lM





You can Find Me on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692