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GAO Says Electric Vehicles Are a Waste, It’s Worse Than They Say
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354 views • September 05, 2019
Government Accountability Office (GAO) looks at Obama’s EV mandates & David Knight explains the economic & environmental problems with batteries & solar power for the grid
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