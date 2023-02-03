super heroes antichrist

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A dream from my lovely Jesus of super heroes that represented the antichrist and part of his beast system.
Psalms 53:1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. Corrupt are they, and have done abominable iniquity: there is none that doeth good.
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