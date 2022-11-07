RIse Up NH Weekly Zoom - 7.11.22 - Insight from a native Ukrainian

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Today's session features Olga Cannistraro, an American who was born and lived in Ukraine until 1989 -- just 2 years before the breakup of the Soviet Union. She shares her insights and some of the history of the area, to help give us further context on the Russian invasion and Western proxy war.
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