The Zombie Virus In The Next Plandemic Vaccines

This might be the craziest conspiracy theory you have ever heard but please bare with me. When you connect the dots and join the following information points together, you can see that the globalist depopulation and transhumanism agenda for the entire planet is still right on schedule.



In the first audio segment of this video clip, Exopolitics expert Dr Michael Salla interviews former Space Force Captain Kaye (aka. Randy Kramer). This interview was done a few years ago. Mr Kramer goes over his experiences with the "zombie virus" and the "Zombieland" facility while stationed in outer space. Listen carefully to what he says. If this horrific "zombie virus" ever gets out into the public space, there will definitely be a worldwide 'World War Z' zombie apocalypse in these last days. YouTube has long since deleted this interview as they don't want the truth getting out.



In the second audio segment of this video clip, Greg Reese goes over Canadian theology professor Dr Pierre Gilbert 1995 lecture where he says in the near future mandatory vaccines will be given to the general public. The vaccines will contain liquid crystals (i.e. zombie virus) and when exposed to external EMF frequencies will turn the recipients into zombies.



In addition to the above, I recently wrote an article based on a prophetic revelation. In the article, I mentioned that the global elite have have perfected the "zombie virus" and have called it the "XP2 virus", This XP2 virus will be in a future plandemic vaccine in tiny nano-pods. 5G activation would cause the nano-pods to release its contents inside the vaccine recepients creating in them an intense craving for human flesh. (Note: The TV series TWD-Daryl Dixon S1E5 mentions in the last 10 mins that the global elite deliberately released this plague on this planet). The mRNA DNA changing technology combined with the XP2 virus and the A.I nano-technologies (with 5G activation) that are in these vaccines will eventually transform the vaxxed who have not died from the vaccine side-effetcs into A.I Transhuman-Cyborg Genetically Modified Mutant-Hybrids that are violent, aggressive, animalistic, savage, super-fast, super-strong, raging zombie monsters! You have been warned! The bible calls these monsters 'Beasts of the Earth' (Rev 6:8). Here is the link to that article:



https://444prophecynews.com/the-coming-7-year-tribulation-apocalypse-part-2-ewm/

Folks, many have been deceived, lied to and tricked by the mass-media, government officials, the drug companies, CDC, FDA, WHO, etc, to take these self-spreading C19 depopulation bioweapon clot-shots disguised as "safe and effective vaccines". These C19 shots are designed to do two things - mass depopulation and transhumanism.

If you have been vaxxed and are concerned about "turning" into one of these monsters when that time comes, right now you still have a second chance before it is too late. I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance. God has shown many "open minded and wide awake" believers including myself that this event is indeed coming soon.



Please read the following articles that I wrote recently. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "Zombie Apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?





https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-update-2-ewm/





Have you ever wondered why Hollywood has released so many zombie apocalyptic movies and TV series in the past few decades? The main reason is to psychologically and mentally prepare people for what has already been pre-planned. In addition, do you see why they will have to build 15 minutes smart cities that are well guarded and surrounded by thick concrete walls that are at least 10 to 20 meters high. As the globalist WEF have said, in these smart cities "you will own nothing and be happy". Welcome to the New World Order!

