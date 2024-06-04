Bird Flu Spreads to Cattle. FDA Says it Could Kill 1 in 4 Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bird flu has no spread to cattle, it's in 1 out of 5 milk containers in the US. The FDA says it's concerned and working on anti virals and a vaccine. They believe a future outbreak could kill 1 in 4 Americans, even though only 2 people in the US have ever gotten it and both survived. Is this the next pandemic?
