Karen Kingston - Vaccine and Fake-Meat Starter Nutrient ExpiFectamine - Caravan To Midnight
RudeCrudeDude
8 Subscribers
195 views
Published 14 hours ago

Karen Kingston on the John B. Wells show reveals disturbing information on the source of fake meat and vaccines: starter nutrients. 

ExpiFectamine: https://assets.thermofisher.com/TFS-Assets/LSG/manuals/MAN0017502_ExpiFectamineSfReagent_UG.pdf

Source: https://zutalk.com/full-episodes

Keywords
vaccineabortionfake meatfetal cellschimerananotechjohn b wellscaravan to midnightcoronaviruscovid19covidsarscov2mrnasynthetic biologykaren kingstonstarter nutrientsvegetarian meat

