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Prophecy 64 - YAH SAYS "Tell MY Children To Flee The Churches of Babylon!" They Starve HIS Sheep! Organized Churches Contaminated!
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31 views • March 04, 2021
this is a mirrored video from Youtube Channel Amightywind
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
for full two hour audio message
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/ve6xu9-purim-miracle-yah-in-fury-remove-devils-who-steal-kill-and-destroy-as-haman.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;t=0s
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva:
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
****
This Amightywind Prophecy 64 was given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. It is called "Tell MY Children To Flee The Churches of Babylon!" Given October 16, 2002
This Prophecy exposes the false and counterfeit manmade Sabbath, Sunday, as it is not YAHUVEH's true Sabbath. The true Sabbath that the Bible commands us to keep in the 10 Commandments (Exodus 20) is the Seventh Day of the Week, Friday sunset to Saturday Sunset.
It also exposes the Pope; and the Catholic Church that teaches it's members to pray to Mary, angels and men (created beings). This is idolatry which is a sin and is condemned by the Bible. Flee from this church of Babylon. Most of the churches of this world are the Churches of Babylon that the Lord mentions in this prophecy and are ruled by brutish pastors.
Flee from the Churches of Babylon and come to YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST who is the Only Good Shepherd ! (John 10:11)
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
for full two hour audio message
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/ve6xu9-purim-miracle-yah-in-fury-remove-devils-who-steal-kill-and-destroy-as-haman.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;t=0s
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva:
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
****
This Amightywind Prophecy 64 was given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. It is called "Tell MY Children To Flee The Churches of Babylon!" Given October 16, 2002
This Prophecy exposes the false and counterfeit manmade Sabbath, Sunday, as it is not YAHUVEH's true Sabbath. The true Sabbath that the Bible commands us to keep in the 10 Commandments (Exodus 20) is the Seventh Day of the Week, Friday sunset to Saturday Sunset.
It also exposes the Pope; and the Catholic Church that teaches it's members to pray to Mary, angels and men (created beings). This is idolatry which is a sin and is condemned by the Bible. Flee from this church of Babylon. Most of the churches of this world are the Churches of Babylon that the Lord mentions in this prophecy and are ruled by brutish pastors.
Flee from the Churches of Babylon and come to YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST who is the Only Good Shepherd ! (John 10:11)
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