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3 of the World's Most Intensely Colored Living Things
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7 views • September 27, 2019
For most living things the color you see when you look at them is determined by pigments. But some of the most vivid colors we see in nature get their signature looks WITHOUT colorful molecules. How do these intense colors get their power?
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