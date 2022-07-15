CrossTalk: Zelensky Sells out Ukraine to Globohomo Agenda, Death & Destruction

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Cross Talk News
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward and Lauren go over the facts: Zelenskyy is selling out Ukraine to the global homosexual cabal in spite of the imminent Russian Victory. In addition, could the odd coloration in weather patterns be a sign of the coming end times? Finally, war hawk John Bolton is selling out American values, no surprise there! All of this and more on CrossTalk News.
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