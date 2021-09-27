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9/27/2021 -- La Palma Update -- Europe M6.0 in Greece - Seismic Unrest spreads international
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151 views • September 27, 2021
New pressure has arrived in Greece, resulting in a M6.0 at Crete. This flow is exciting things back at Gibraltar, and also at La Palma.
USA update... guys... I stepped in it bigtime again, Nuclear, and Military sites.. geeze... smh facepalm
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
USA update... guys... I stepped in it bigtime again, Nuclear, and Military sites.. geeze... smh facepalm
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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