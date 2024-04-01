🔥 Op Limp Pimp

No one was threatened...
But certain activities that harm children are now under threat.
There were 3 things I requested from the Proud Boys coming:
➡️8x $5 bills for Palm Grease
➡️2 Menthol/Reg Cig Packs
➡️Colored fliers with the new
alternative Community
Hotline
Ironically, out of over 100 people we spoke with, none asked for money. So the Palm Grease can be available tomorrow.
The cigarettes were a hit and the fliers were well received.
We were able to pray with and bless these people, who know far more about Epstein, P Diddy, Oprah, the Obamas, Clintons, FBI, and other wicked souls who target children than most of the people in fancy homes are aware of.
Tomorrow, VOP and the Proud Boys should be joined by 3%ers and 1%ers for another round of Community Operations.
In addition, the Proud Boys are creating Humanitarian Bags in Proud Boy style with advice from many of the homeless on what should be included.
So many amazing occurrences and only one Almighty God able to claim credit for all of them...
Glory to God Almighty in Jesus's Name Amen.
Have a blessed evening. - Lewis
📎NOTE: More photos and videos will be forthcoming from Cathy.
