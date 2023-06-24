Create New Account
RT: Russian officials voice support for president amid Wagner treason (mirrored)
Contrarian
1885 Subscribers
70 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tUjFndiftMaZ/

Following reports of ongoing clashes in the south of Russia, the heads of multiple Russian regions and Russian officials have voiced their support for Vladimir Putin.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

censorshiptreasoncorruptionrussiaputincoupukrainerebellionbiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskymutinymariupolpuppet regimedombassstrong holdilichaprigozhin

