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A C-19 vax victim speaks up
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361 views • October 21, 2021
It ain't getting better dude. You ain't totally homo sapiens anymore. Try water fasting for 3-5 days. Pericarditis is not something I can just get over dudee.
Follow up: Kyle https://www.brighteon.com/fde61ae6-2bd8-446b-acc4-8060cf2b7fba
Follow up: Kyle https://www.brighteon.com/fde61ae6-2bd8-446b-acc4-8060cf2b7fba
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