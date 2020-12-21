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EP 2250-9AM SiDNEY POWELL SPECIAL COUNSEL? POWELL / BYRNE VISITED WHITE HOUSE...
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360 views • December 21, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2250-9AM EASTERN
MONDAY  - DECEMBER 21, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=2199208574 

EP 2250-9AM SiDNEY POWELL SPECIAL COUNSEL? POWELL / BYRNE VISITED WHITE HOUSE...

Sidney Powell Spotted Back At The White House…Rumored To Have Met With Trump
The Media is unreliable. The only thing that we can trust they said was that she was there.
All of their reports come from a slant and with an agenda.  Here is what we do know.
-The Trump Legal Team is focusing in on Voting Machines
-Sidney Powell was once again at The White House    https://bit.ly/3mJSDLG 


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