Topic of the Week 11/28/23: Clueless Rich Yuppie Has Some Advice 😃
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 17 hours ago

He's back! Our rich, out of touch, clueless friend Dave Ramsey has some great advice that will totally work for the average working person during a period of skyrocketing inflation and economic cratering, banks collapsing. Dave wants you to take on massive debt to purchase a home, so you can live the American Dream™. Doesn't that sound lovely? 😀

Keywords
debtinflationrichout of touchdave ramseypretentiousprick clueless

