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ITN: Banning WiFi in Schools? | Flour and Rice Rot Teeth | Prescription Video Games
Objective: Health
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57 views • September 01, 2020
Welcome to another Objective:Health 'In the News' show, where we go through the latest health-related headlines and give our take. This time we've focused on children's health in the news.

Good news for kids over the last few months sees Oaxaca Mexico banning sales of junk food to minors, the Russian government recommending the ban of Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools, and a study finding that having pet dogs helps nurture kids emotional-social development.

In other news, New Zealand's largest child study has finally caught up with Weston A. Price from almost a century ago , revealing white flour products and rice rot teeth (duh), e-books as opposed to real books change how parents interact with their kids at story hour and the FDA approves the first prescription video game for kids with ADHD.

Tune in for the Objective:Health perspective!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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healthcurrent eventshealth newschildren health
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