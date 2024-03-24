The Moho





9 Weeks Pregnant Almost Giving Birth Mama Dog Made Her Way To Save 11 Little Cute Puppies...





Mia was found abandoned just few days before giving birth. Her owner tied her into a pole in front of a local market. She was exhausted & thirty but still remained very calm. Luckily after a vet check, Mia is OK to go home with me. She behaved like she knows her puppies will be saved. Her belly is not too big, but vet said it will be 10+ pups...





