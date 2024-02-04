(Mirrored Content)

Why does it take an American journalist and pundit, Tucker Carlson, to point out obvious truths about Canada?



In Canada, over 90 churches have been burned to the ground in response to the false claim that “unmarked graves” were found at residential schools. Plus, pastors were thrown into jail during the pandemic for preaching the gospel.



Christians are being targeted in Canada – where’s the outrage from politicians, media and law enforcement? It’s clear something is deeply wrong here in Canada.



On this episode of The Candice Malcolm Show, Candice is joined by True North Senior Journalist Cosmin Dzsurdzsa to discuss this troubling trend.



Tune into The Candice Malcolm Show.

