Mark Steele Weapons research scientist tells ALL - World Governments Weaponized 5G more+

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𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫. - .
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝘼𝙡𝙡 - 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝟓𝙂 & 𝙍𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙑𝙖𝙭𝙭𝙚𝙙 . - .
Quote: " 𝟓-𝐆 networks can transmit dangerous radio waves through the vaccines! UK engineer and special weapons researcher, Mark Steele joins the show to expose how the deadly clot shots are connected to a giant kill-switch spanning across America, known as 5-G. - .