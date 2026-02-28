❗️The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic is alive after the US and Israeli strikes

Almost all officials are safe and alive. We may have lost one or two commanders, but this is not a big problem.

Adding: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was interviewed by Sky News and NBC and stated that "As far as I know, the Supreme Leader and the President are alive."

Additionally, Araghchi said, "We will not stand idly by and will respond. I regret that the response is happening in friendly countries, and we are in contact with the brothers there to inform them that we are exercising the right of self-defense."

Adding later from X post: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi: I don't know why the US administration insists on starting negotiations with Iran and then attacking Iran in the middle of the talks.

Adding:

⚡️The Iranian Defense Minister and the head of the IRGC were killed in a missile strike — Media