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While democrat activists, leftists, BLM and Antifa activists keep pushing falsehoods it is becoming more and more clear that Kyle was acting in self defense and will likely win this case.
The Rittenhouse trial at this point seems to be malicious prosecution for political reasons.
https://www.russia-truth.com/rittenhouse-judge-yells-at-prosecutor-over-grave-misconduct-judge-may-rule-mistrial-with-prejudice/