Domestic Terror Operation: Death Threats, Smear Campaigns, Gang Stalking w/ Journalist Sarah Fields

Sarah Westall





Streamed on: Sep 21, 9:00 pm EDT





Subscribe to the Newsletter at SarahWestall.Substack.com - See exclusives, webinars, peptide guides and more!!

*

USE CODE "SARAH" to save 10% on all Peptides:

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Investigative journalist and military veteran Sarah Fields joins the show to recount her experience reporting on the murder of Austin Metcalf—an incident tied to Karmelo Anthony and two high-school students at a track meet. She describes the reporting process, the evidence she uncovered, and the personal cost of covering a case that exploded into a high-stakes public controversy.

-

What followed, she says, was a targeted campaign to discredit and silence her: use of government agencies (including Child Protective Services and law enforcement) to intimidate witnesses, pressure sources, and even launch attacks on the presiding judge. This episode is a firsthand look at the risks investigative reporters face when powerful and corrupt deep state forces push back. Follow Sarah Fields on X: https://x.com/SarahisCensored

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further