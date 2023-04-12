Dr. Jane Ruby & Katherine Watt Talk about Government Tyranny

Dr. Jane Ruby welcomes Katherine Watt to After Talk, discussing how our US government has implemented a brainwashing plan aimed toward youth. Abnormal is being normalized so people are less likely to fight back against personal rights violations and government tyranny. The psyop includes censorship and the distribution of false information used to control the masses, and hinder them from discovering the truth. Katherine Watt emphasizes that the violation of Constitutional Rights can be stopped at the local level with active participation and non-compliance with government mandates. She offers a Re-Constitution starter pack that can be used to fight corruption at local, state and federal government levels. The key to taking back our Liberty and our government starts with efforts at the local level. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine

