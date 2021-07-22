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Gobalne Trendy 2025-2045.
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4482 views • July 22, 2021
GLOBALNE TRENDY jest bazą udokumentowanych projektów globalistów. Opiera się na rządowych i korporacyjnych opracowaniach, dokumentach, trendach. Przyszłość do roku 2050 została już zaplanowana przez instytucje, korporacje, banki działające poza systemem demokratycznym. Bez względu więc na demokratyczne czy ekonomiczne fluktuacje plany te są i będą wdrażane w skali globalnej. Baza ta daje możliwość spojrzenia w przyszłość i ocenę różnych projektów w kontekście czasu.
Link do bazy: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/baza_udokumentowanych,p2097930879
Link do bazy: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/trend_trak/baza_udokumentowanych,p2097930879
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