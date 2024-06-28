All Aware EP 406 - The Power Of Paper

Often when dealing with people, corporations, law enforcement, and corrupt or less than fair governmental agencies, it's easy to just believe the system is what it is and to do nothing! What if the law could work for you? What if by learning how the law works, you could be on a even playing field with anybody!? On this episode Nathan Roshawn and Co-Host Echo hotel from channel Nightwatch interview a former civics and mathematics teacher and author Kirk Beck on the power of paper!









Website: www.affidavitsecrets.com/aware

Email: [email protected]





