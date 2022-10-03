ANOTHER NFL PLAYER - JUST ANOTHER COINCIDENCE!

This AZ Cardinals player'a tweet says it all. It just shows the vaccine is working!
"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today.
I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today.
That’s it."
Source:
https://twitter.com/jjwatt
This guy won't be around much longer.....
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
