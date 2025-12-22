BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 71: Called from the Whirlwind
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

The Godhead knew that Judah would be conquered in 587 B.C. and set up a secret countdown ten years earlier to give the stick-necked people of Judah time to repent. Ezekiel was a priest who was taken to Babylon at the same time as Daniel in 597.

No other prophet comes close to the glory revealed when Jesus arrived from heaven five years later in a craft that contained a portable throne and was surrounded by a number of other craft manned by holy angels. Jesus wanted Ezekiel to know that the spirit world is real, heaven is real, and that the Godhead is breathtakingly omnipotent with power that is beyond human understanding.

The Son of God spoke to Ezekiel from a whirlwind and called him to be a watchman on the wall. Ezekiel was put through a hardening process because the Godhead wanted a man that would be fiercely loyal to them and fearless in the battle against Lucifer during the five remaining years before Jerusalem fell in 587 B.C.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1866.pdf

RLJ-1866 -- JUNE 26, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jesusjerusalembabylonjudahezekielprophetspirit worldwatchman on the wall
