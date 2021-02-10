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Capitol Offense: Democrats Read Trump the Riot Act
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62 views • February 10, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump and how the stupid actions of a few are being used to punish and legally purge the rights and lives of Christians in America. We also address the revelation that more FBI employees and psychological warfare officers were present at the Capitol Riots and we share the verified opinion of NFL legend Larry Johnson, that the halftime performance at the Super Bowl was a satanic ritual.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/09/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/capitol-offense-democrats-read-trump-the-riot-act
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/09/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/capitol-offense-democrats-read-trump-the-riot-act
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