© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OPUS 213 This is War! Trump Wins!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • June 03, 2020
ChiComs are liars and this is WAR! The main player are communist Chinese but there are plenty of other villians that shall be called out later. Xi is weak but desperate. Hear me out. Wondering how I know these things, hear my life
https://stevepieczenik.com/product/am...
https://stevepieczenik.com/product/am...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.