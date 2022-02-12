Saturday 12 February 2022 Canberra - the Big One

We must never forget that approximately 7% of the entire Australian population converged on Australia's capital city, 12 February 2022, and came before the doors of Federal Parliament House to protest against the increasing government overreach, due mostly because of the enormous number of COVID 'jab' injuries and deaths across the nation. To get there was no mean feat. Canberra is an out of the way place and most protesters travelled long distance and took their chances at finding a spot to camp. Police made it hard at every turn, but that weekend they were swamped with arrivals. The travesty is that the political leaders clamped down and ignored this greatest of all Australian protests. To add to that the mainstream media swept the event aside, calling it small, just a few thousand, when it was something like two million souls. One day this date will be officially commemorated alongside Australia Day.