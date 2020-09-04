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Emotional Distancing Guidelines
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30 views • September 04, 2020
Mirrored from AwakenWithJP https://youtu.be/ohRQ1ZbqcwE
The new guideline informs you that physical distancing isn’t enough to keep you safe.
Now emotional distancing is a mandatory guideline.
Now the wall of protection that you imprison yourself with will keep you safer than ever before.
For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/
The new guideline informs you that physical distancing isn’t enough to keep you safe.
Now emotional distancing is a mandatory guideline.
Now the wall of protection that you imprison yourself with will keep you safer than ever before.
For Comedy Show schedule and tickets: https://awakenwithjp.com/events/
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