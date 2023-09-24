Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Autumn is Here! 🤩🐶👍🏾

Well, here we are in autumn in the northern hemisphere! We've had out first cool day in about three months, and it feels great. The summer crops are on their last legs, but some are still trying to put out fruit; the tomatoes, okra and cucumbers. 🤩🐶👍🏾

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll