Trump Appeals Ruling Tossing Out ‘Presidential Immunity’ Argument—Days Before NY Hush Money Trial
Published 14 hours ago

 Trump Appeals Ruling Tossing Out ‘Presidential Immunity’ Argument—Days Before NY Hush Money Trial. President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to weigh in on whether the judge in his New York criminal hush money case was correct in shutting down his “presidential immunity” defense, CNN reported Wednesday, marking Trump's latest attempt to push back on his first-ever criminal trial—just five days before it's set to begin.

nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhuntappeal

