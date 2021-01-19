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Disclosure - Communist military operations in Latin America - The Backman Bulletin Jan 19 2021
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1768 views • January 19, 2021
A brief disclosure of events that recently transpired within a south-of-the-border Air Force Base where unamerican aircraft are or were housed, a Lt. Col. was detained and interrogated by Russian soldiers on Mexican soil. Stay tuned... more to come...
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