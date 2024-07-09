WARNING! BIRD FLU VACCINE IS HERE! - Deadly mRNA Injections & Poison Meat! - What You Need To Know

GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the deadly bird flu mRNA vaccines hitting the market as the US government awards Moderna a $176 million contract.

Pfizer and Moderna have both recently announced they are releasing mRNA vaccines for all causes. As we see more fear mongering surrounding the fake bird flu and more talk of lockdowns, the government is now conveniently pushing new injections sure to kill many.

The H5N1 avian influenza that is reportedly effecting 4 people worldwide is only being tested for with PCR tests which we all know is inaccurate.

Farmers are to be forced to inject their cows and chickens with mRNA bird flu vaccines which puts at risk the entire food supply. Add in the fact that there is inflation and there are massive culling events happening due to so-called "bird flu" and that the governments are attempting to shut down farms across the board under the guise of "climate change," it's pretty obvious that people need to get prepared immediately.

This is happening at the same time as China purchases 300,000 acres of farmland near 19 different military bases inside the United States.

Do people see where this is going yet?





World Alternative Media

