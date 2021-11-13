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PANIC As Millions Lose Job! - MASSIVE COLLAPSE IMMINENT! - 120k Nurses GONE In Britain!
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1975 views • November 13, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive collapse that we all imminently face worldwide as 123,000 nurses are fired from their job in Britain alone due to the vaccine mandate.
Worldwide, we are witnessing the greatest loss of jobs in world history. Millions are losing their jobs due to a false premise, that unvaccinated somehow hurt the vaccinated which they do not. Nonetheless, people's individual health choices, their very bodily autonomy is at risk in the face of tyrannical mandates that strip individuals of their most basic freedoms.
The mandates also lead to a huge collapse in the supply chain. People are paid more to stay at home as it is. Now millions are losing their jobs and the military is attempting to replace them. As this perpetuates, inflation also skyrockets. This will all push people into perfect dependency and if social credit is brought in, it will push people into total enslavement. Martial law is coming.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive collapse that we all imminently face worldwide as 123,000 nurses are fired from their job in Britain alone due to the vaccine mandate.
Worldwide, we are witnessing the greatest loss of jobs in world history. Millions are losing their jobs due to a false premise, that unvaccinated somehow hurt the vaccinated which they do not. Nonetheless, people's individual health choices, their very bodily autonomy is at risk in the face of tyrannical mandates that strip individuals of their most basic freedoms.
The mandates also lead to a huge collapse in the supply chain. People are paid more to stay at home as it is. Now millions are losing their jobs and the military is attempting to replace them. As this perpetuates, inflation also skyrockets. This will all push people into perfect dependency and if social credit is brought in, it will push people into total enslavement. Martial law is coming.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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