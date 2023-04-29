Woman Slams Climate Crazies Blocking DC Parkway

“I’ve been unemployed since April. I have an interview today, are you serious? That's not fair because of how you feel. This is the wrong way to go about it…
So I'm supposed to be unemployed again? If I miss this interview, what's gonna happen to my family? Ya’ll don’t care do you?”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.