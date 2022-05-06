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NSA's Bill Binney & Chris Hedges discuss the Targeting of Civilians with Microwave Weapons" - 2020
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60 views • May 06, 2022
William Edward Binney is a former intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency and whistleblower. He retired on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.
"NSA Whistleblower Reveals Covert Torture Program" Activist Post, 4.11.20
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/06/nsa-whistleblower-reveals-covert-torture-program-on-rt-america.html
"NSA Whistleblower Reveals Covert Torture Program" Activist Post, 4.11.20
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/06/nsa-whistleblower-reveals-covert-torture-program-on-rt-america.html
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