Amazing Grass Green Superfood Review - First Taste

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What's all the rage about green smoothies? I wanted to try a powdered green drink to see how they work. I have never drank one before and decided to try Amazing Grass first because it is relatively cheap and has good reviews. I've been looking for a way to stay healthier and have been needing something to help me maintain energy and focus during the day.
I will give Amazing Grass a 30 day trail and do another review of the product at the end of the thirty days.
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