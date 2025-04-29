Maria Zeee: The Miracle Drug Big Pharma Fears-Daily Pulse Ep 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. James Miller joins us to discuss the miracle drug big pharma fears, healing people all over the country from severe illness and disease such as spinal injuries, people needing lung transplants, vaccine injuries and even assisting children with Down Syndrome! Nature’s Cure: The Miracle Drug Big Pharma Fears | Daily Pulse Ep 9